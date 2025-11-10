EC Urges Order as Campaigns for 2026 Parliamentary, Local Elections Begin

UGANDA; The Electoral Commission has called for strict adherence to election guidelines as campaigning for parliamentary and local government seats officially kicks off today, Monday 10 November 2025.

EC Deputy Spokesperson Paul Bukenya said the campaign period for the 2026 elections begins in all constituencies across the country, covering Directly-elected MPs, District and City Woman Representatives, and local council leaders.

“We are calling on all political parties, candidates including independent candidates, their agents and supporters and the general public, to follow the guidelines that have been issued for the campaign period,” Bukenya said.

Campaign meetings must strictly be held within the harmonised schedules agreed upon by candidates in each electoral area and approved by returning officers.

Bukenya emphasized that rallies will only be permitted between 7:00am and 6:00pm.

“We are calling on candidates, agents and supporters to ensure that the campaign meetings do not go beyond 6pm,” he said.

Security agencies will be briefed on approved programs to ensure safe and peaceful conduct of campaigns.

The EC also warned against the use of inflammatory language and incitement during campaigns.

“We are calling on candidates and their agents not to use or publish any language or defamatory words which incite public disorder, hatred, violence or which threaten war,” Bukenya noted.

“We want candidates, their agents and supporters to conduct themselves in an orderly manner, so that we achieve a peaceful campaign period.”

According to the Commission, 2,025 candidates were nominated for the 353 Directly-elected MP seats, while 640 candidates are contesting for 146 District and City Woman Representative positions.

Another 521 aspirants are vying for the 146 City/District Chairperson posts.

In total, 83,597 candidates are campaigning for 45,505 elective positions in the 2026 General Election ranging from President to Sub-county Councillor.