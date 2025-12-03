Gen Otafiire Urges Ugandans to handle peace carefully as Museveni campaigns in Mitooma

MITOOMA; The Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, has cautioned Ugandans against taking the country’s prevailing peace for granted, describing it as “delicate as glass.”

“We have been in power for 40 years, but 20 of those were spent dealing with various wars. Now, Uganda is finally stable. Open your eyes and see the peace we have built. Peace is like glass useful and beautiful when handled carefully, but dangerous when it falls, because it can cut you,” Otafiire said.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during President Museveni’s campaign rally at Kirambi Ruhinda Market Grounds in Mitooma District.

Otafiire told the rally that those wishing for Museveni to leave power should instead rally behind him so he can continue safeguarding the country’s stability.

“Stay behind us and we will show you how to hunt down the leopard. Don’t run ahead of us if you do, the leopard may devour you and endanger us all. And let no one deceive you that victory is already assured. Everyone must go and vote those who are sick and those who are well,” he said.

Speaking at the same rally, President Museveni said the peace the country currently enjoys did not come on a silver platter but through deliberate actions.

He said the NRM realigned the country’s politics to ensure unity and was able to build strong institutions such as the army, police, prisons and civil service, which have ensured sustained peace.

Museveni noted that peace has been the foundation of the development witnessed in the country, mentioning several roads that have been tarmacked.

“The road from Bwizibwera–Kabwohe–Kitagaha was tarmacked and will be extended to Mitooma,” he said.

Museveni also highlighted gains in health, electricity and education, adding that government has bigger development plans for Mitooma.

According to the President, Mitooma has 18 sub-counties, with one district hospital, a health centre IV and nine health centre IIIs, leaving seven sub-counties without any health facility.

He said government is going to “upgrade Kigyende health centre II in Kigyende Sub-County and Iraramira health centre II in Kiyanga Sub-County to health centre IIIs,” and also construct new health centre IIIs in Rutookye Town Council, Mutara, Kabira, Nyakizinga and Katenga sub-counties.

Museveni further reminded residents of the need to prioritize wealth creation instead of merely celebrating development.

“Stop confusing development with household wealth. When we entered the government, we introduced the four-acre model for those with limited land. Many people did not take our advice seriously but some few people heeded our call and are doing very well,” he said.

He added that those with extensive land can choose crops such as cotton, tea, sugarcanes and maize, while those with small acreage should focus on high-value crops like coffee.

“Tea and maize also need extensive land. As long as you can do your calculations and get a profit, you are free to plant what you want. I’m going to start a loan scheme for large-scale farmers so that they can buy fertilizers, especially the tea, coffee and maize farmers,” Museveni said.