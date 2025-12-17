President Museveni Urges NRM Youth in Northern Uganda to Champion Peace, Skills and Prosperity

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) youth leaders in Northern Uganda to focus their mobilization on peace, prosperity, health and skills development.

While meeting the group which was led by Hon. Hamson Denis Obua, NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda and Government Chief Whip, at his Kisozi farm, the President said security and economic empowerment remain the foundation of Uganda’s progress.

The NRM youth leaders were drawn from Lango, Acholi and West Nile sub-regions.

President Museveni emphasized that political mobilization should go beyond slogans and instead demonstrate how Ugandans, especially the youth, can achieve prosperity.

“The mobilization you should do is to show everybody, including the youth, how they can be prosperous. The first thing you should tell them is to support NRM because they need security,” President Museveni said.

He reminded the youth of Uganda’s past instability, urging them to use history to explain the value of peace.

“You can give the history of Uganda and show pictures of what happened in the 1980s, the dead bodies and chaos and compare that with countries like Sudan, Congo and Somalia,” he said.

President Museveni cautioned young people against confusion and misinformation, stressing that youth are capable of understanding national issues deeply.

“You should stop confusing yourselves. You are not babies. You are people who should understand even more than elders. Before lightening the moment: When you see me wearing a hat, it is Muhoozi who told me to put on one because I have a bald head.”

President Museveni also warned against irresponsible lifestyles, emphasizing health as a pillar of productivity.

He reminded the youth that the government and parents fulfilled their responsibility through childhood immunization.

“We immunized you when you were young together with your parents. That is why you don’t have polio and measles. All the immunization was done thank the government and your parents,” he said.

He added that adulthood comes with responsibility. “Now it is time for you to immunize yourselves. Life is in your hands. If you are irresponsible, you will suffer from the health point of view,” President Museveni cautioned.