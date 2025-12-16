High Court sets December 22 to Rule on Walukagga Disqualification Petition

KAMPALA; The High Court has set December 22 as the date for delivering judgment in a petition filed by National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Mathias Walukagga, challenging his disqualification from the Busiro East parliamentary race by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Walukagga is contesting the EC’s decision to bar him from contesting on grounds that he allegedly failed to meet the required academic qualifications for a parliamentary candidate.

Justice Simon Peter Kinobe fixed the date on Tuesday after Walukaga appeared in court with his lawyers, Alex Luganda and Elias Nalukoola, for hearing of the petition.

The respondents; the Electoral Commission and a registered voter, John Lubowa Kilimiro had not yet filed their responses by the time the matter came up for hearing.

As a result, Justice Kinobe issued strict timelines directing all parties to file their submissions between December 17 and December 19. He indicated that once the schedules are complied with, the court would deliver its ruling electronically.

“If you comply with the timelines given, the judgment will be delivered on Monday through the Electronic Court Case Management Information System,” Justice Kinobe ruled.

Walukaga, a member of the National Unity Platform (NUP), moved to court last week after expressing dissatisfaction with the EC’s decision to nullify his nomination. In his petition, he states that he duly submitted his nomination papers to contest for the Busiro East parliamentary seat in Wakiso District and was successfully nominated on October 23, 2025.

However, on November 25, 2025, the Electoral Commission overturned his nomination following a complaint lodged by Kilimiro, who argued that Walukaga did not meet the minimum academic qualifications required for a Member of Parliament. The Commission ruled that the aspirant had presented an expired Mature Age certificate at the time of nomination.

“This matter will be concluded without delay. There will be no further opportunity for oral submissions, and the court’s ruling will be delivered online on December 22,” Justice Kinobe said.

Following the court session, Walukagga and his legal team welcomed the pace at which the court is handling the matter, saying it reflects fairness and commitment to justice.

One of Walukagga’s lawyers, Alex Luganda, argued that the Electoral Commission’s actions unfairly target adult learners and individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Disqualifying a candidate based on when they acquired their education is discriminatory, especially against adult learners,” Luganda said.

The High Court’s decision will determine whether Mathias Walukagga will be reinstated on the ballot as the NUP flagbearer for Busiro East in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.