CDF Muhoozi Urges Newly Promoted Generals Embrace To Heavier Tasks

KAMPALA; Speaking at a pipping ceremony held at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya, Gen. Kainerugaba stated that their promotions signify deeper obligations to the nation and their subordinates.

“This ceremony is not merely a change of insignia or ranks; it represents more responsibility and heavier tasks,” the CDF told the officers. “Your subordinates will now look up to you for mentorship, wisdom, and solutions.”

Gen. Kainerugaba, who is also the Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations, invoked a Biblical verse to emphasize his point:

“The Gospel of Luke reminds us in chapter 12, verse 48: ‘From everyone who has been given much, much will be demanded; and from the one who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked.’”

The CDF then elaborated: “You have been given much the trust of the nation, the confidence of your commanders, and the faith of the soldiers you will lead. In return, much more is now expected. Your judgment must be sharper, your integrity stronger, and your commitment to the soldiers under your command more absolute.”

He further urged the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the wider security apparatus to safeguard the nation’s hard-won peace.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of sustaining the Force’s contributions to allied regional missions, operating within the Pan-African spirit.

Turning to the national context, the CDF called on Ugandans to maintain peace during the election period. He encouraged citizens to vote and return home, noting that sufficient scrutiny by agents, media, and international observers would ensure a transparent and credible process.

He issued a firm warning to those intending to cause trouble. “Those who will try to cause trouble, as I have heard some people proclaim, will be dealt with swiftly and decisively with all the tools at our disposal, and in accordance with the law,” Gen. Kainerugaba stated.

“We strongly urge all political actors during this electoral season to abide by Independent Electoral Commission guidelines and cooperate fully with security forces for the safety of all. We appeal to citizens to cast their votes peacefully and go home, not hang around polling stations,” the CDF added.

The CDF also expressed gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, for his strategic leadership, which he credited for shaping the UPDF into a growing, professional force for peace across Uganda, the region, and the continent.

On behalf of the promoted officers, Lt. Gen. Jack Bakasumba, the Chief of Joint Staff and the most senior among them, thanked the CDF and the Commander-in-Chief for their trust and confidence.

Lt. Gen. Bakasumba pledged that the decorated Generals and officers would uphold the UPDF values of integrity, courage, and discipline in their work. He also thanked the CDF for his strategic leadership and mentorship of the entire UPDF.

The ceremony was attended by several high-ranking UPDF officials, including the Commander Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga, Commander of the UPDF Air Force, Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi and Ms. Edith Butuuro, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

Some of the newly decorated officers include Lieutenant Generals Jack Bakasumba and Francis Okello; Major Generals James Kinaalwa, Deus Sande, Charles Byanyima, William Bainomugisha, and Christopher Ddamulira; Brigadier Generals Mcdans Kamugira, Fred Zakye, and Paddy Ankunda; among other Generals and Colonels.