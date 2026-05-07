PICTORIAL: KH3, Ruparelia Foundation Launch Inaugural Rajiv Memorial Run in Kampala

KAMPALA: Hundreds of runners and well-wishers gathered at Kingdom Kampala on Monday evening for the inaugural KH3 – Rajiv Memorial Run, a new annual event honoring the late Rajiv Ruparelia.

Organized by the Kampala Hash House Harriers-KH3, in partnership with Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia and the Ruparelia Foundation, the event drew close to 500 participants. The run will be held every first Monday of May to commemorate Rajiv Ruparelia, who died in a motor accident on May 3, 2025.

Rajiv Ruparelia was a businessman and director at Ruparelia Group, known for his energetic personality, philanthropy, and close connection to Uganda’s youth and business communities. Colleagues and friends often described him as approachable, generous, and deeply committed to community initiatives. His sudden passing last year left a visible gap in both family and public life.

The atmosphere at Kingdom Kampala was solemn and reflective as candles were lit in Rajiv’s memory. Hash Master Ms. Alice Okecho addressed the crowd and welcomed Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia and his daughters, Sheena and Meera Ruparelia, to cut the ribbon and officially unveil the memorial run.

At exactly 6 PM, Dr. Sudhir flagged off the participants. Clad in white T-shirts bearing the Rajiv Memorial message, runners and walkers made their way through the scenic routes of Kololo’s upscale suburb. The course took about an hour to complete.

On their return, the crowd joined traditional Hash rituals. For those new to the tradition, the Hash House Harriers is one of Kampala’s largest corporate running groups, with membership spanning professionals, entrepreneurs, and students. While fitness is a core objective, the group also emphasizes camaraderie, discipline, and character-building through weekly runs and social gatherings.

During Monday’s ceremony, Sheena and Meera Ruparelia were inducted into the Hash, along with other newcomers. Sheena Ruparelia, a director at Ruparelia Group, gave an emotional speech in which she described her brother as vibrant and generous, beloved by family and the public alike.

After the run, Hashers shared a dinner and drinks, a customary part of the gathering. Music and conversation filled the night as groups reflected on Rajiv’s legacy under the open sky at Kingdom Kampala.

“Rajiv was known for his vibrant character and good heart,” said Fr. Abrahams, a close confidant of Rajiv. “This run ensures his spirit remains part of the community.”

Organizers said the Rajiv Memorial Run will become an annual fixture on Kampala’s calendar, combining fitness, remembrance, and community fellowship.

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