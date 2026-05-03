UEDCL Appoints Joselynne Rwakakooko as Acting Managing Director

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has appointed Eng. Joselynne R. Rwakakooko as its Acting Managing Director.

The appointment, which took effect on May 2, 2026, was announced in an official statement signed by Stella Marie Biwaga Cingtho, Interim Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Eng. Rwakakooko assumes the role from Paul Prior to her appointment, Eng. Rwakakooko served as UEDCL’s Chief Commercial Officer and has been a member of the company’s senior management team. She brings over 20 years of experience in electricity distribution, commercial operations, and large-scale utility management.

According to the Board, she has demonstrated strong leadership in driving institutional transformation, improving operational performance, and delivering sustainable growth within complex and evolving power sector environments.

The appointment comes in the wake of a broader government intervention in UEDCL’s leadership. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development confirmed that the Board Chairperson had been dismissed, while the Managing Director was sent on forced leave to allow for an independent review of the company’s operations.

According to the Ministry, the changes follow a formal assessment aimed at improving governance, transparency, and efficiency in Uganda’s energy sector. The move is intended to pave the way for a comprehensive evaluation process without interference, while ensuring continuity in operations.

To maintain stability, an interim Board Chairperson, Stella Marie Biwaga Cingtho, has been appointed alongside the Acting Managing Director. The Ministry emphasized that these interim arrangements will remain in place until substantive appointments are made.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu underscored that the reforms are part of routine oversight measures designed to enhance institutional performance rather than a response to an immediate crisis.

UEDCL reassured the public, stakeholders, and partners that the company remains stable and fully operational. The utility emphasized that its strong institutional systems and workforce will ensure uninterrupted electricity distribution across the country despite the leadership transition.