President Museveni appoints Alan Kasujja as Media Centre Executive Director

KAMPALA; President Yoweri Museveni has appointed veteran journalist Alan Kasujja as the new Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, Alan Kasujja worked for the BBC in London, presenting Newsday, a flagship news and current affairs programme. He also hosted Africa Daily, the podcast the BBC axed last March as part of cost-cutting measures.

Now Mr Kasujja, who quit the BBC last year, is the new boss of the Uganda Media Centre. The job was not advertised. President Museveni directed his information minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, to appoint him, after previously discussing the appointment with his son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

It is a striking career move. But its real significance lies not in biography or personal choices. It lies in what it reveals about the relationship between journalism, power and state messaging.

The Media Centre is not a news organisation. It exists to articulate and defend the government’s position. In other words, it has everything to do with strategic communication and nothing to do with journalism.

Kasujja replaces Ofwono Opondo, who resigned in April 2025 to pursue elective politics.