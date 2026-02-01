EC Arranges February 4 for pending Local Government elections

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Electoral Commission (EC) has set Wednesday, 4 February 2026, as the new polling date for Local Government Council elections in areas where voting either did not take place or was not completed during the earlier polls.

In a statement issued on 31 January 2026, the EC said the decision follows disruptions caused by unforeseen circumstances in various parts of the country. The fresh voting will be conducted at different administrative levels, including districts and cities, municipalities and city divisions, as well as sub-counties, towns and municipal divisions.

Voters in the affected areas will elect chairpersons, directly elected councillors, women councillors, and representatives of special interest groups, including youths, older persons, workers and persons with disabilities.

The Commission said polling will take place at all designated stations from 7:00am to 4:00pm. Vote counting and the declaration of results will begin immediately after polling closes, in accordance with the law.

Political parties and independent candidates have been reminded that they are allowed to deploy a maximum of two polling agents per polling station.

The EC has called on voters, candidates and all stakeholders to participate peacefully and to strictly observe electoral laws, regulations and guidelines to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process.