Govt resumes Trade order after brief suspension

KAMPALA,UGANDA: The government has signaled that the enforcement of trade order across Uganda will resume shortly, following a brief suspension prompted by public outcry and consultations with key stakeholders.

On March 10, 2026, the Ministry of Local Government, through the Permanent Secretary, issued a circular directing all Chief Administrative Officers and Town Clerks of cities and municipalities to restore trade order in their jurisdictions. The directive aimed at reorganising business operations by relocating traders from streets, walkways, pavements, verandas, and sanitary lanes into gazetted markets and designated trading spaces.

The guidelines also called for the removal of campaign posters left behind after the election period, enforcement of proper food handling standards, and a ban on cooking or selling food on sewer lines and drainage channels. Local governments were further instructed to ensure routine cleaning of markets, improve waste management systems, enhance street lighting, and strengthen law enforcement by licensing all businesses in accordance with the Trade (Licensing) Act.

Authorities were also tasked with regulating public transport operations, approving development plans in line with physical planning laws, and developing tailored trade order strategies for each locality.

However, the implementation of the directive sparked concern among sections of the public and lawmakers, who argued that the abrupt enforcement had disrupted livelihoods, particularly for small-scale traders.

Last week, the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry), David Bahati, told Parliament that the government had temporarily halted the operation to allow for further consultations.

“A final consultation meeting is expected at the end of June, before a refined approach begins in July,” Bahati said, noting that engagements had already been held with the Inter-Religious Council, traders, and the Ministry for the Presidency.

Bukooli Central MP Solomon Silwany raised concerns on the floor of Parliament, saying many traders operating kiosks and small businesses were suffering due to lack of clarity on the government’s plan.

During a Cabinet meeting held on April 27, 2026, the government resolved that the implementation of trade order should proceed as initially planned, but with strengthened measures to address public concerns.

Minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi said the government will intensify community sensitisation to ensure that all stakeholders understand and support the initiative. He also announced plans to establish an inter-ministerial task force comprising representatives from government, religious institutions, traders, and vendors to guide the implementation process.

“We shall also work out solutions for traders who have not yet secured space in formal markets or designated areas, to ensure they are reassigned to appropriate locations,” Magyezi said.

Local governments have additionally been encouraged to introduce weekly market days in convenient locations to accommodate traders, especially those operating informally.

Magyezi urged the public to cooperate with authorities, emphasizing that no trader should return to unauthorized trading spaces once enforcement resumes.

“Let us work together to create towns and communities that are organised, clean, healthy, and safe for all,” he said.

The Ministry has indicated that more detailed guidelines will be issued as implementation progresses, with a dedicated hotline provided for feedback and inquiries.