Vivo Energy launches back-to-school promotion

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, has launched a new back-to-school promotion aimed at easing the financial pressure on parents and guardians as schools reopen.

Through this promotion, customers stand a chance to win school fees worth up to UGX 2 million, in addition to a range of exciting instant and weekly rewards. The campaign positions every visit to Shell as an investment in a child’s education. Every fuel purchase, every stop at Shell Select, and every reward won contributes towards easing the back-to-school burden for families across the country.

The official launch event was held at Shell Lugogo station and was officiated by Mrs Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, who formally flagged off the promotion. The “Fuel Their Future” promotion will run in five Shell service stations across the country, namely Shell Lugogo in Kampala, Shell Kitetika in Wakiso District, Shell Gulu Main in Gulu, Shell Mbarara Main in Mbarara, and Shell Amber Court in Jinja.

To participate in the promotion, customers are required to fuel with FuelSave Unleaded or FuelSave Diesel worth UGX 100,000 or spend UGX 40,000 at participating Shell Select shops. Upon qualifying, customers receive a scratch coupon and are required to text their unique code together with their vehicle number plate to the number 6688. Customers will then receive confirmation of an instant reward and/or entry into the weekly draw.

Rewards available under the promotion include instant prizes such as airtime, fuel and Shell Select vouchers. Weekly prizes include scholastic hampers, fuel and school fees.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, said that education is the foundation on which children’s futures are built. She noted that, as parents and partners within the communities they serve, Vivo Energy Uganda understands the pressure that accompanies preparing children for school. She explained that the “Fuel Their Future” promotion enables the company to stand with its customers by easing the back-to-school burden and transforming everyday purchases at Shell service stations into meaningful rewards that support learning and growth.

Mrs Menya added that Vivo Energy Uganda appreciates its customers for trusting Shell as their preferred destination for both fuel and non-fuel purchases.

Commenting on the promotion, Mrs Alinafe Mkavea, Chief Commercial Officer of Vivo Energy Uganda, said that “Fuel Their Future” offers customers more reasons to win every time they visit Shell. She explained that the promotion combines instant rewards with school fees support, ensuring that routine fuel and shop purchases translate into real value for families as they prepare for the school term.

She further noted that the promotion reflects Vivo Energy Uganda’s commitment to community empowerment and education, recognising education as a critical pillar of national development.

The promotion will run for eight weeks nationwide at participating Shell service stations, inviting customers to fuel up, shop smart, and invest in the future of their children