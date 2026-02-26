EC announces new date for local government elections

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The Electoral Commission has rescheduled the polling date for Sub County, Town Council, and Municipal Division Local Government Council Elections in areas where voting was not conducted or concluded.

According to the Commission, the elections, which were earlier slated for Thursday, 26th February 2026, will now take place on Thursday, 12th March 2026.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, said the decision was made in line with the Commission’s mandate to ensure completion of the electoral process in all affected areas.

“In accordance with the Commission’s mandate to ensure the completion of the electoral processes in all affected areas, the polling date has been rescheduled to Thursday, 12th March 2026,” Justice Byabakama said.

He explained that the repeat elections will cover positions of Chairpersons, Directly Elected Councillors, Women Councillors, and Councillors representing Special Interest Groups including Youths, Older Persons, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Byabakama noted that the adjustment in the polling date was necessary to allow more time for administrative and logistical preparations, and to cater for all affected electoral areas, including those where fresh nominations were conducted following the death of some candidates.

“The rescheduling has been made to provide more time for the necessary administrative and logistical preparations, and to cater for all affected electoral areas,” he stated.

The Commission said polling will take place at all designated polling stations within the affected electoral areas across the country, and where applicable, at the respective electoral college venues.

Voting will begin at 7:00 a.m. and close at 4:00 p.m.

Immediately after the close of polling, vote counting will be conducted at the respective polling stations, followed by declaration of results in accordance with the electoral laws.

Byabakama urged all stakeholders and voters to participate peacefully and comply with the electoral laws and guidelines during the exercise.