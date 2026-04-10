NUP’s Mufumbiro denied bail

KAMPALA,UGANDA; Lawyers representing National Unity Platform (NUP) deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro have staged a protest and refused to proceed before another court following the denial of bail by Grade One Magistrate Doreen Ahimbisibwe.

The legal team, alongside NUP members, family, and friends, had earlier gathered at Kanyanya Magistrates Court with hopes that Mufumbiro would be granted bail to allow him to attend the burial of his wife, Edith Katende Mufumbiro, who recently succumbed to cancer.

According to reports, the defence team comprising lawyers including Joel Ssenyonyi, Samuel Muyizzi, and Alex Luganda expressed frustration with the court process.

They accused authorities of restricting access and tightening security, noting that Mufumbiro and his co-accused were not physically produced in court but instead appeared via video link, allegedly for security reasons.

During the hearing, the defence presented Mufumbiro’s father as a surety. However, the prosecution objected, arguing that the father was too elderly to guarantee the accused’s return to court when required.

Nakawa East MP and Lord Mayor-elect Elias Nalukoola Luyimbazi Balimwezo was also rejected as a surety on the grounds that he was not sufficiently close to the accused to ensure compliance.

Magistrate Ahimbisibwe upheld the prosecution’s objections and denied the bail application, a decision that angered the defence team.

In protest, the lawyers refused to appear before another magistrate, Damali Agumasiimwe, where Mufumbiro faces separate charges related to alleged unlawful military-style training.

Samuel Muyizzi said the actions of the judiciary raise serious concerns about fairness and justice.

Meanwhile, the body of Edith Katende Mufumbiro has been taken to Luzira Church of Uganda for prayers and will later be transported to Busiiro County for burial.

The developments mean that Mufumbiro will neither attend the vigil nor the burial of his wife. Joel Ssenyonyi described the situation as deeply painful, noting that he cannot even bury his own wife.

The case continues to draw public attention, with critics questioning the handling of bail applications and the broader implications for justice and human rights.