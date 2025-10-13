Disgraced Police Officer Nsiima Remanded as Bail Denied

KAMPALA: Clive Nsiima Barigye, a disgraced police officer has been remanded to prison after a City Hall Court magistrate denied his bail application on Monday.

Nsiima, 34, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the Counter Terrorism Directorate under the Oil and Gas Protection Unit, appeared before Grade One Magistrate Nicholas Aisu facing two counts: assault and malicious damage of property.

He pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from a viral CCTV recording showing Nsiima striking a female cashier at a Shell fuel station in Kyanja, Kampala, after she reminded him to settle an unpaid bill of about Shs31,000.

In the footage, Nsiima is heard threatening the cashier, saying he could slap her even in front of the cameras.

During plea taking, Nsiima sought bail, proposing three sureties: his sister Cynthia Nkwanzi; Daniel Mushabe Kantayomba, a relative of the late Peace Patience Kantayomba whose estate Nsiima has been contesting in court; and Mark Igumira, an officer attached to the Internal Security Organisation.

State prosecutor Mercy Yamangusho opposed the bail application, arguing that the sureties were young and that Nsiima, as a police officer, violated his duty to protect the public.

Yamangusho described the assault as a matter of public interest, emphasizing that granting bail could taint the image of the courts and send the wrong signal about impunity. She urged the court to allow investigations to continue without interference.

The defense argued that one of the sureties is an ISO officer, highlighted that Nsiima has reconciled with the victim, and stressed that the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

They requested bail in the interest of promoting reconciliation.

Magistrate Aisu adjourned the case to October 16 for ruling.

The incident has sparked widespread public outrage, with many Ugandans calling for accountability and tougher measures against officers who abuse their power.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke confirmed Nsiima’s arrest and stated that an internal investigation is ongoing, following condemnation from the Director of Criminal Investigations, AIGP Tom Magambo.

Nsiima faces penalties of up to five years in prison under Sections 235 and 236 of the Penal Code Act, though it remains unclear whether he will also face internal disciplinary action through the police Professional Standards Unit.