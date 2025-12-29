Dr. Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale Denied Bail Again

KAMPALA; Veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye and his aide, Obeid Lutale, have been denied bail for the fourth time, with court directing that he first takes plea on the charges levelled against him.

High Court Judge Emmanuel Baguma delivered the ruling on Monday, after it had earlier been scheduled to be communicated by email on December 23.

He held that granting bail at this stage would be unfair, since the accused have not yet taken plea.

In his ruling, Justice Baguma said the matter has faced repeated delays, noting that although plea taking had been scheduled for September, several applications by the defence had stalled progress.

“The court finds that it would be improper to stay proceedings and subsequently grant bail before plea taking,” Justice Baguma ruled.

Following the decision, the defence team led by Kenyan Senior Counsel Martha Karua protested the move, describing it as an ambush.

Karua told court that the defence had appeared strictly to receive the ruling and had not been prepared for plea taking.

She argued that the defence had not been formally notified that plea taking would proceed, and said the court’s approach undermined fair trial principles.

Counsel Erias Lukwago added: “If this matter has been fixed for plea taking today, we should have been serviced and informed on time. We therefore ask for adjournment to prepare for the same.”