Common Man’s Party’s Munyagwa Launches ‘Power 10’ to Protect Votes

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The Common Man’s Party (CMP) has launched its nationwide “Power 10” vote-protection initiative, calling on other opposition parties particularly those without the capacity to safeguard their votes to join the effort.

The initiative, previously deployed by veteran opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye, is intended to protect votes at polling stations through trained civilian volunteers and, according to the party, will operate strictly within the law.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala, CMP presidential candidate Mubarak Munyagwa said the decision to reinforce the Power 10 structure was driven by growing concerns about the credibility of the electoral process as polling day draws closer.

“We are calling upon opposition parties without the capacity to protect their votes to join us,” Munyagwa said, stressing that “the votes of Ugandans must be safeguarded.”

Under the Power 10 model, CMP plans to deploy ten trained volunteers in every village with a polling station. The volunteers will monitor voting and counting processes and help secure declaration of results (DR) forms.

“At every polling station, there will be ten trained, peaceful and law-abiding citizens whose role is to protect the vote,” Munyagwa said.

He added that the initiative is not limited to CMP candidates but is intended to safeguard votes for other opposition contenders as well.

Munyagwa also leveled criticism against the Electoral Commission (EC), accusing it of failing to restrain ruling party operatives during the campaign period. He alleged that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has been allowed to operate unchecked, leading to chaos in parts of the country.

“The EC is on trial,” Munyagwa said. “By allowing the NRM to do whatever it wants, it risks undermining the credibility of the electoral process.”

The Power 10 strategy draws from the 2016 general elections, during which opposition groups were able to collect a significant number of DR forms from polling stations across the country.

Munyagwa noted that the model was first introduced by Dr. Besigye and said it proved effective in securing electoral records at a time when opposition parties had limited access to official results.

“That model worked,” Munyagwa said. “It helped opposition forces secure records from polling stations.”

He said CMP agents will once again collect and safeguard DR forms nationwide to promote transparency and accountability in the electoral process, emphasizing that the party has no intention of announcing parallel election results.

“We do not intend to declare results,” Munyagwa said. “We only want our records straight by the time the Electoral Commission announces the official outcome.”

CMP National Chairman James Watentena echoed Munyagwa’s remarks, emphasizing that the Power 10 initiative will operate strictly within the confines of the law.

“This structure will follow the law,” Watentena said, urging citizens to remain peaceful before, during, and after polling day.

He also called on voters to turn out in large numbers on January 15, 2026, describing voter participation as a key safeguard for democracy.

“Ugandans should come out in large numbers and vote peacefully,” Watentena said.