Munyagwa’s Father Urges Ugandans to Vote President Museveni

KITAGWENDA; Speaking to thousands of President Museveni’s supporters during a campaign rally at Kayombo Primary School in Kitagwenda today, Mzee Sserunga declared, “I am a civilian veteran. I helped the NRA war people by offering shelter. I have seen where this country has come from and where it is going. I hail President Museveni for his good and wise leadership.”

He also praised the President’s vision for peace, development, and wealth creation, highlighting how the community has benefited from the government’s various development programs. Mzee Sserunga further requested the people of Kitagwenda to overwhelmingly vote for President Museveni for another term in office for more development.

He also lauded the government for the benefits he received under the civilian veterans’ program in 2016.

His son, Mubarak Munyagwa, previously served as a Member of Parliament for Kawempe South between 2016 and 2021 under the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and is now contesting the presidency on the Common Man’s Party ticket.

On the other hand, President Museveni hailed Kitagwenda farmers for engaging into the money economy, something that he has emphasized since the 1960s.

“I thank the farmers in Kitagwenda. I have been informed that 60% of the homes are already engaged in the money economy, this is good news, it is something that we have been talking about since the 1960s, wealth creation at the household level is key for you as an individual,” he said.

The President highlighted the distinction between development and wealth, noting that while development benefits the entire community, wealth creation is an individual, family, or company-based endeavor.

“Many people confuse development and wealth. Development is for all, but wealth is personal. In Banyankole, when one is blessing another, they say, kazaare, katungye ente no tookye, they don’t say katungye tarmac,” he explained.

Speaking at the same rally, President Museveni reflected on NRM’s efforts since coming to power in 1996.

He said the party prioritized national peace as the foundation for development, strengthening institutions and creating a strong army.

Museveni also commended Local Defence Units for securing Kitagwenda against attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a move he said has ensured lasting peace in the district.