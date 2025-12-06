EC eliminates Independent Youth MP Candidate Kakwanzi Elizabeth Over Falsification of documents

In a dramatic turn of events, the Electoral Commission has nullified the nomination of independent candidate Kakwanzi Elizabeth Acen for Western Region Youth Representative to Parliament, effectively removing her from the 2026 parliamentary race.

In a letter dated 23rd November 2025 (Ref: LEG 75/79/01) and signed by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the Commission announced that Kakwanzi’s nomination was void ab initio after sustaining a complaint lodged under Section 15 of the Electoral Commission Act, Cap 176.

The complaint, filed by a petitioner(s) whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, alleged serious irregularities in Kakwanzi’s nomination papers. After hearings conducted on 18th and 23rd November 2025 and a thorough probe into the EC’s National Voter Register, the Commission established three critical findings:

1. Two of Kakwanzi’s nominated supporters Niwagaba Believe and Owenyesigye Aloysious were found to share the exact same National Identification Number (NIN) CM01055109RE9C despite being listed as separate individuals. A second NIN (CM96009109K5ZA) also appeared against one of the names, confirming duplication.

2. Rujumba Jasin, one of the required supporters, had his signature conspicuously missing from the nomination papers despite his name and NIN appearing on the list. Curiously, Rujumba’s genuine signature on his National ID card shows the occupation “Farmer”, yet the disputed nomination paper listed him without any signature in the relevant column.

3. Physical examination of the submitted supporters’ list revealed visible alterations, whitener corrections and substituted names without counter-signatures clear evidence of tampering.

While the Commission noted that the duplicated NIN issue appeared to be “an error and not fatal”, it ruled that the absence of Rujumba Jasin’s signature and the blatant alterations violated Sections 28(1)(c) and 30(a) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap 177 which demand accurate and authentic nomination documents.

“Accordingly, the Commission found Kakwanzi Elizabeth’s nomination void and she stands de-nominated,” the letter concludes.

The decision (MIN.COMP/058/2025) was copied to Kakwanzi through her lawyers, M/s Spatium Advocates, and Ambrose Tebyasa & Co. Advocates.

Kakwanzi Elizabeth had failed to sail through the heated NRM primaries in western Uganda although she was widely seen as a strong contender for the Youth MP seat.

Political analysts say the incident once again exposes persistent challenges of forgery and identity fraud in Uganda’s nomination processes, especially at youth and women representative levels where large numbers of supporters are required.

The Electoral Commission has maintained its hard-line stance against forged academic papers and nomination documents since the 2021 general elections, having previously disqualified several high-profile candidates on similar grounds.

As of press time, Kakwanzi Elizabeth had not issued an official statement. Sources close to her camp indicate she is consulting her lawyers on whether to appeal the decision in the High Court before the statutory deadline expires.

In a dramatic development, the Electoral Commission (EC) has nullified the nomination of independent candidate Kakwanzi Elizabeth Acen for Western Region Youth Representative to Parliament, effectively disqualifying her from the 2026 parliamentary race.

In a letter dated 23rd November 2025 (Ref: LEG 75/79/01) and signed by EC Chairperson Justice Simon M. Byabakama, the Commission declared Kakwanzi’s nomination void ab initio after upholding a complaint filed under Section 15 of the Electoral Commission Act, Cap. 140.

The complaint, lodged by an undisclosed petitioner(s), alleged serious irregularities in Kakwanzi’s nomination papers. Following hearings on 18th and 23rd November 2025 and a verification exercise against the National Voters’ Register, the EC made three damning findings:

1. Two supporters Niwagaba Believe and Owenyesigye Aloysious were listed with the identical National Identification Number (NIN) CM01055109RE9C, despite being presented as separate individuals. A conflicting second NIN (CM96009109K5ZA) also appeared against one of the names, confirming duplication.

2. Rujumba Jasin, one of the ten required supporters, had his name and NIN listed but his signature was conspicuously absent from the nomination form. Notably, Rujumba’s authentic signature on his National ID card lists his occupation as “Farmer”, yet no signature appeared in the relevant column.

3. Physical inspection of the supporters’ list revealed visible alterations, use of correction fluid (whitener), and substituted names without counter-signatures clear signs of tampering.

Although the EC described the duplicated NIN as “an error and not fatal”, it ruled that the missing signature of Rujumba Jasin and the evident tampering breached Sections 28(1)(c) and 30(a) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, which require accurate and authentic nomination documents.

“Accordingly, the Commission found Kakwanzi Elizabeth’s nomination void and she stands de-nominated,” the letter stated.

The decision (Ref: MIN.COMP/058/2025) was copied to Kakwanzi through her lawyers, M/s Spatium Advocates and Ambrose Tebyasa & Co. Advocates.

Kakwanzi had earlier failed to win the heated NRM primaries in western Uganda, despite being widely regarded as a strong contender for the Youth MP seat.

Political observers say the case highlights persistent challenges of forgery and identity fraud in Uganda’s nomination processes particularly in special-interest categories such as youth and women representatives, which require large numbers of supporters.

Since the 2021 general elections, the Electoral Commission has maintained a zero-tolerance policy toward forged academic certificates and nomination documents, having previously disqualified several high-profile candidates on similar grounds.

As of press time, Kakwanzi Elizabeth had not issued an official statement. Sources close to her indicate she is consulting her legal team on whether to challenge the decision in the High Court before the statutory deadline expires.