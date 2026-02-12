Nine Independent MPs Join NRM

KAMPALA, UGANDA; A group of nine indepenet Leaning members elected to the 12th parliament have shown interest in working with the ruling NRM party.

The MPs include Esther Achom (Serere), Peter Ojiji (Pingire), Mercy Kanyesigye (National Female Youth), Rose Mutonyi (Manafwa), Ronald Mutego (Butaleja), Emmanuel Illukol (Bukora County), Anthony Tumusiime (Isingiro), Spellanza Baguma (Kyenjojo), and Richard Ssenteza (Buikwe). On Wednesday, they were led to the NRM headquarters by the Speaker of Parliament and NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), Rt. Hon. Anita Among.

At the headquarters, the group was welcomed by senior party leaders, led by the Deputy Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Namayanja Rose Nsereko.

Speaker Among commended the independent MPs for showing interest in cooperating with the NRM.

“We know some of you participated in the primaries but did not succeed, and you stood as independents. You were fortunate enough to win the vote. We thank you for showing interest in working with the mighty party,” she said, adding that their support contributes to President Museveni’s 2026 victory.

Deputy Secretary General Namayanja also welcomed the MPs, noting that NRM works with everyone.

“There are 67 independents in Parliament, 54 of whom participated in NRM primaries. I thank those showing interest in signing Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to cooperate with NRM over the next five years,” she said.

She explained that while most of these MPs are NRM members, those who stood as independents after losing primaries did not receive party support during elections.

Counsel Enoch Barata, Director for Legal Services at NRM Secretariat, clarified that the agreement does not mean the MPs are joining NRM, but rather that they will cooperate on key issues and support NRM Parliamentary Caucus resolutions.

“Once duly gazetted and sworn in, independents can sign cooperation MOUs with NRM. This partnership is aimed at advancing the interests of your constituents and the country. NRM is a mass party, and all ideas that move our people forward are welcome,” he said.