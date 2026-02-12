NUP’s Nalubowa with draws Court Application

MASAKA; The National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Rose Nalubowa, a former Masaka City Woman MP candidate, has withdrawn her application seeking a review of Chief Magistrate Albert Asiimwe’s decision that led to a vote recount declaring NRM’s Justine Nameere the winner.

Nalubowa had requested presiding judge Simon Peter Kinobe to recuse himself, citing his prior involvement in partisan politics, including contesting in NRM primaries, which she argued could compromise his impartiality.

However, Justice Kinobe declined to step aside, prompting Nalubowa to withdraw her application. He directed both parties to bear their own legal costs.

“We cannot trust an Acting Judge and NRM Cadre to sit in our revision application yet Masaka High court already has senior Judges. We cannot proceed with this revision, we are filing the main petition where we are going to present evidence to demonstrate legitimacy of our victory,” She said.

Nalubowa noted that there have been several controversies surrounding the Masaka City Woman MP seat. She said that during the recount, a new magistrate, Albert Asiimwe, was assigned to take over the matter, and a new returning officer was also appointed. Additionally, at the hearing of the review of Chief Magistrate Asiimwe’s decision, another new judge was assigned to the case.

Last month, Chief Magistrate Albert Asiimwe declared Nameere the duly elected MP following a court-ordered vote recount. According to the announced results, Nameere garnered 25,502 votes, defeating Nalubowa, who polled 23,176 votes.

Democratic Front (DF) candidate Juliet Nakabuye Kakande received 6,136 votes, while independent candidate Nanyonga Sauya obtained 5,921 votes.

Through her legal team led by Samuel Muyizzi, Nalubowa argues that the declaration was made in error and has asked the High Court to revise the entire record of the Chief Magistrate’s proceedings and set aside all orders arising from the recount, including the declaration of Nameere as winner.

“We have moved to the High Court to challenge the illegal conduct of the Magistrate. The will of Masaka City must be upheld, and we shall defend our victory to the end,” Nalubowa said.

Muyizzi contends that the grounds relied upon by the Chief Magistrate to declare Nameere winner were erroneous and procedurally flawed. He has asked the High Court to deliver its ruling within seven days before the statutory deadline expires.

Among the grounds raised is that the Magistrate allegedly proceeded with the hearing and recount outside the legally mandated four-day period after the declaration of results and continued the process over the weekend.