Court again Denies Mandatory Bail to NUP Supporters Over “Unlawful Drilling”

KAMPALA; The Kawempe Chief Magistrates Court has dismissed a bid for mandatory bail by ten National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters who have spent over 60 days on remand, ruling that the mere lapse of time does not automatically guarantee release.

Last month, the suspects petitioned the court seeking mandatory release, arguing that their continued detention violated the constitutional requirement for bail after 60 days without trial. The group, currently held at Luzira Prison, faces charges including unlawful drilling, conspiracy to commit a felony, and related offenses.

Magistrate Damalie Agumaasiimwe said while the applicants had crossed the 60-day constitutional threshold, the court must consider whether their release aligns with the interests of justice and public safety.

The group, which includes prominent NUP security and leadership figures, is accused of organising a military-style parade on February 12, 2024, to celebrate party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s birthday.

The applicants are Edward Ssebufu (alias Eddie Mutwe), Achileo Kivumbi, Calvin Tasi (alias Bobi Giant), Edwin Sserukuma (alias Eddy King Kabejja), Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro (NUP Deputy Spokesperson), Saudah Madaada (alias AIGP Madaada), Doreen Kaija (NUP School of Leadership Principal), Sharif Lukenge, Yasin Nyanzi, and Tonny Kawesi. Olivia Lutaaya remains on remand but did not apply for mandatory bail as she has not reached the 60-day mark.

Defense lawyers Samuel Muyizzi Mulindwa and Kato Tumusiime argued that Article 23(6)(b) of the Constitution mandates release once 60 days elapse without trial.

However, the prosecution, led by Chief State Attorney Sharon Nambuya and Bruce Twongirwe, contended that mandatory bail does not equate to automatic freedom. They urged the court to consider public interest and the safety of witnesses.

In her ruling, Magistrate Agumaasiimwe held that the risk of interference with witnesses remains high. She added that although the sureties presented were substantial and traceable, they were insufficient to outweigh the prevailing security concerns.

The court also ordered the Uganda Prisons Service to ensure prompt medical care for Sauda Madaada and instructed the prosecution to reconcile disclosures and commence trial “at the earliest opportunity.”

This decision is another setback for the group, who have had multiple bail applications rejected. For Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the ruling is particularly significant as he is the NUP flag bearer for the Nakawa East by-election scheduled for January 15, 2026, and is expected in court on January 6,2026.