NUP’s Mufumbiro Asks Magistrate’s disqualification in Unlawful Drilling Case

KAMPALA; The Deputy Spokesperson of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, has asked the presiding magistrate at Kawempe Magistrates Court, Damalie Agumaasiimwe, to excuse herself from handling his case and that of other NUP supporters accused of unlawful drilling.

Addressing the court, Mufumbiro argued that the magistrate was not in a position to independently adjudicate the matter.

He claimed that the court was acting under external influence and therefore could not deliver justice.

“The magistrate is not able to make what I would call self-decisions. She is acting on orders and cannot serve justice,” Mufumbiro told the court.

The confrontation occurred when prison officers prevented Lutaaya from moving toward the public gallery after she identified her mother among those attending the session. Attempts by warders to restrain her led to a brief scuffle inside the court premises, momentarily disrupting proceedings.

Lutaaya had been produced in court together with several other NUP supporters, including party deputy spokesperson Waiswa Mufumbiro, Edward Ssebuufu, Achileo Kivumbi, Sauda Madada and others. The group is among a number of individuals arrested and charged in connection with alleged involvement in unlawful military-style drills.

According to the charge sheet, the accused face multiple offences, including participating in illegal military training, possession of security-related attire, and operating an educational institution without a valid licence. At the time of the hearing, 11 suspects were before court.