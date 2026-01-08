EC Commences Distribution of Polling Kits Ahead of January 15th Polls

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, flanked by other Commission members, have arrived at the EC warehouse in Ntinda to flag off the dispatch of voting materials, including ballot papers and biometric machines to different parts of the country ahead of next week’s general election.

The Electoral Commission has assured voters and stakeholders that all polling materials will reach their designated polling stations in time. According to the Commission, the packing of polling kits began in December last year, following a detailed and systematic process to ensure accuracy and accountability.

Each polling kit has been securely packed in metallic cases and is uniquely designated to a specific polling station. EC officials emphasised that the kits are not interchangeable, noting that if a kit is misplaced, another polling station’s materials cannot be used as a substitute.

The distribution exercise will cover 12 districts, including Hoima City, Masaka City, Luwero, Mitooma, Bukedea, Dokolo, Abim, Namayingo, and Wakiso, among others. These areas were flagged off by Justice Byabakama as the first phase of the nationwide dispatch.

“The Electoral Commission is fully committed to delivering a free, fair, and credible election,” EC officials said, adding that strict logistical controls have been put in place to prevent delays or mix-ups.

With the distribution now underway, the Commission says it remains confident that all polling stations will be fully equipped ahead of voting day, paving the way for a smooth electoral process.