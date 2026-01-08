Government Provides Laptops to 176 District Communicators to Improve Digital Engagement

KAMPALA; The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has equipped to 176 district communication officers with laptops to improve digital engagement in a move aimed at improving the flow of government information and enhancing coordinated communication at the local government level.

The handover took place at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala and was officiated by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Aminah Zawedde.

The initiative forms part of government’s broader strategy to equip communication officers in districts, municipalities, and cities with modern digital tools to enable them to effectively relay government policies, programmes, and projects to the communities they serve.

Addressing the media, Dr. Zawedde emphasized government’s resolve to strengthen grassroots communication, noting that effective public communication has become a central element of governance, service delivery, and accountability.

“At the beginning of the new year, government has made it a priority to empower communication officers at the local government level. Through this initiative, 176 officers across districts, municipalities, and cities are receiving laptops to enhance their ability to communicate government programmes and interventions within the communities where they live and work,” she said.

Dr. Zawedde pointed out that for a long time, communication officers have worked under limited resources, relying heavily on conventional methods such as press releases and newspaper publications, even as communication rapidly shifted to digital platforms.

She noted that modern public communication now demands a strong online presence, as citizens increasingly expect timely updates through platforms such as WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and other social media channels, which enable real-time interaction and transparency.

She further observed that although government has delivered visible results nationwide including school construction, road upgrades, establishment of health facilities, computer laboratories, and implementation of community-focused initiatives many of these achievements are not always effectively communicated at the local level.

The provision of laptops is therefore intended to help communication officers better document, package, and share evidence of government service delivery, ensuring that citizens clearly understand what government is doing, where it is taking place, and who is benefiting.

Speaking to the district communication officers, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Mr. Ben Kumumanya, urged them to uphold professionalism and responsibility in their work. He encouraged them to actively support socio-economic transformation by clearly communicating government programmes and accomplishments.

“Let us play our part in driving socio-economic change by effectively telling the story of what government is doing for the people of Uganda. Above all, let us love and safeguard our country, because we have no other,” Mr. Kumumanya said.

Recipients welcomed the support, describing it as both timely and impactful. Ms. Mariam Nalubwama, the District Communication Officer for Butambala District, thanked the Ministry for the intervention, saying it had significantly improved her ability to perform her duties.

“I am truly excited to receive this laptop. You may not fully realize the impact, but this support has made a real difference and elevated my work,” she said.

Dr. Zawedde cautioned that while the equipment is an important resource, it must be complemented by professionalism, proper planning, and timely response. She urged officers to go beyond simply posting content, and instead actively engage citizens, respond to inquiries, and quickly address misinformation using verified information.

The initiative supports the Ministry’s leadership role under the Universal Digital Acceleration agenda, which seeks to use digital tools to enhance transparency, accountability, and citizen-focused governance.

Dr. Zawedde reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ongoing capacity building, guidance, and coordination of government communication across Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Local Governments, stressing that strong communication is vital for maintaining public trust and showcasing the impact of government programmes at all levels.