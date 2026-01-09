EC Defends John Bosco Lubyayi’s Mawokota South Nomination

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed a petition challenging the nomination of Mawokota South Independent MP candidate John Bosco Seguya Lubyayi ruling that allegations of forged academic credentials and identity fraud were unsupported and legally untenable.

In a decision dated January 5, 2026, EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama found no merit in a complaint filed by Mariam Asimwe, a registered voter in Mawokota South, allegedly backed and sponsored and sponsored by suzan Nakawuki, Lubyayi’s rival in the heated Constituency MP race.

The petition, filed through EMAK Advocates, alleged that Lubyayi had relied on academic credentials belonging to another individual identified as Seguya John B., irregularly changed his names shortly before nomination, and failed to meet the constitutional requirements under Article 80(1)(c) of the Constitution and provisions of the Parliamentary Elections Act.

However, following a hearing held on December 15, 2025, attended by both parties and their legal representatives, the Commission rejected the allegations, citing a lack of factual and legal basis.

In its ruling, the EC held that Lubyayi was properly nominated under the names Lubyayi John Bosco Seguya and that he duly presented a Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) issued in the names Seguya John B.

EC noted that the use of the two name formats had been sufficiently explained through a Statutory Declaration and a Deed Poll sworn on September 19, 2025, dismissing claims of impersonation or fraud.

Justice Byabakama further observed that the failure to execute a deed poll at an earlier stage does not invalidate academic qualifications, relying on the precedent set in Hashim Suleiman v Onega Robert (Civil Appeal No. 001 of 2021).

“Failure to do a deed poll would not nullify academic papers or qualifications, as this can be established as a question of fact,” the commission ruled.

The EC also found that Lubyayi properly identified himself during the nomination process by submitting a valid National Identification Card, academic documents, and personal particulars consistent with those appearing on the National Voters Register.

On this basis, the commission noted that there was no legal or factual justification to invalidate Lubyayi’s nomination and dismissed the petition with costs awarded against the petitioner.

The ruling clears Lubyayi to participate fully in the January 15, 2026 general elections, where he is seeking re-election as Member of Parliament for Mawokota South.

Speaking after the decision, Lubyayi welcomed the ruling, saying it had affirmed the legality of his candidature.

He assured voters in Mawokota South that he would be on the ballot and remained confident of victory in the upcoming polls.