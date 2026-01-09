UCC Condemns Media against declaring of Election Results

KAMPALA; The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has barred broadcasters, online media platforms and social media users from declaring, projecting or publishing election results from any source other than the Electoral Commission (EC), with UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo warning that violations will attract sanctions.

In a directive addressed to licensed broadcasters, online media operators and users of digital communication platforms, Mr. Nyombi reminded stakeholders of their obligations under the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda (1995) and several electoral and communications laws. These include the Electoral Commission Act, the Presidential Elections Act, the Parliamentary Elections Act, the Local Government Act, the Uganda Communications Act, the Uganda Communications (Content) Regulations of 2019, and the Broadcasting Standards issued by the Commission.

Mr. Nyombi said the Commission has, in previous electoral cycles, observed instances where broadcasters and online platform users declared or announced election results purportedly originating from polling stations or other unauthorized sources, in total disregard of Uganda’s electoral laws.

“The Electoral Commission is the only entity with the exclusive legal mandate to tally, declare and officially announce election results from polling stations,” the directive states, emphasizing that any deviation from this legal framework undermines the integrity of the electoral process and misleads the public.

Under the directive, all broadcasters including television, radio and online data communication service providers are strictly prohibited from declaring, announcing, publishing or projecting election results from any source other than the Electoral Commission. Where broadcasters choose to air results that have been officially declared, they must ensure that the information is accurately presented as it appears on official declaration forms issued by the Electoral Commission.

Even where results have been officially declared, Nyombi said broadcasters must present them exactly as released by the Electoral Commission, keep copies or audio-visual records of the declarations and repeatedly inform audiences that the figures are based on official EC records.

“Broadcasters must ensure that any results aired are presented exactly as declared by the Electoral Commission, and the Commission reserves the right to demand copies of all results broadcast during the electoral period,” Nyombi said.