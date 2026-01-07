UEDCL Condemns Political Agents Against Hanging Campaign Materials on Electricity Infrastructure

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has issued a strong warning to political actors and their agents against placing campaign posters and flags on electricity powerlines and related infrastructure, citing serious safety risks and potential power disruptions.

In a statement released on January 7, 2026, UEDCL said it has observed trending social media videos and photos showing political candidates’ agents dangerously hanging national flags and posters on energized electricity lines, utility poles, and transformers during the ongoing pre-election period.

According to UEDCL Head of Corporate and Stakeholder Affairs, Jonan Kiiza, the actions could result in serious harm and service interruptions. “These acts are extremely dangerous not only to those hanging or placing them, but to the entire community because they can cause unwarranted power blackouts and cause personal harm or electrocution to anyone w ho gets in close contact with the energized lines,” Kiiza said.

UEDCL noted that placing campaign materials near high-voltage power lines violates Section 87 (1) of the Electricity Act, 2022 (as amended). The company urged political leaders, agents, and the Electoral Commission to denounce the practice and ensure compliance with the law.

The electricity distributor further called on members of the public to avoid working near or beneath powerlines, emphasising that public safety and the protection of electricity assets remain a top priority.

“UEDCL places a high value on public safety and the protection of its electricity infrastructure,” the statement said, adding that unsafe interference with power installations could result in life-threatening incidents and unnecessary power outages.

As the country heads into the election season, UEDCL reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining reliable power supply and urged all political stakeholders to conduct their campaigns responsibly.