DPP Drops Corruption Charges Against 3 Ugandan MPs

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Director of Public Prosecutions has formally withdrawn corruption charges against three Members of Parliament accused of soliciting bribes to influence the budget of the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

In a notice filed Jan. 6, 2026, before the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court, DPP Lino Anguzu discontinued proceedings against Bunyole East MP Yusuf Mutembuli, Busiki County MP Paul Akamba and Lwengo District Woman MP Cissy Dionizia Namujju.

The trio had been accused of demanding a 20% kickback from UHRC Chairperson Mariam Wangadya in exchange for influencing Parliament to increase the commission’s budget for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The case gained national prominence following the June 2024 State of the Nation Address, in which President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni claimed to have “overwhelming evidence” of corruption among public officials. He alleged collusion between some MPs, accounting officers, the Ministry of Finance, and the Bank of Uganda to manipulate budget allocations for kickbacks, pledging a crackdown and hinting at possible amnesty for implicated legislators.

The nolle prosequi, filed under Serial No. 0054, was entered in accordance with Section 133 of the Trial on Indictment Act, Cap. 25, which grants the DPP constitutional authority to discontinue criminal proceedings at any stage before judgment is delivered.

The notice was signed by Mr J. Muwaganyi, the Commissioner and Head of the Investment Crimes Prosecution Unit, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions. It was officially received by the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court in January 2026.

The three MPs were arrested in June 2024 and charged with corruption following allegations that they had solicited a 20 per cent share of the annual budget of the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

The withdrawal of the charges brings to a close a case that had drawn public attention due to the senior political status of the accused and the nature of the allegations.