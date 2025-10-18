Magogo Succumbs to Pressure, Drops Controversial League Format After Fan and Club Outcry

KAMPALA: The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has dropped the new Uganda Premier League (UPL) format after widespread opposition from clubs and supporters.

The decision was reached during a meeting between Fufa officials and club representatives, where both sides agreed to revert to the traditional league structure.

“Fufa Executive Committee suspends new format of the 2025/2026 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season,” the federation announced in a statement on Friday.

“The Fufa Executive Committee has taken a decision to suspend the format of the 2025/2026 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season after consultations with the UPL clubs, league sponsors and the Uganda Premier League Board. Rule 14:4-12 of the Fufa Competition Rules 2025 will now not apply for this season,” Fufa added.

The federation said the suspension would give stakeholders more time to understand the proposed UPL reforms “through various forms of sensitization.”

The move comes after weeks of fan boycotts that saw stadiums across the country nearly empty, as supporters protested against what they called an “unnecessary disruption” of the league’s rhythm.

On Saturday, Fufa President Moses Magogo acknowledged that the changes had sparked sharp reactions but claimed the debate had brought renewed focus to Ugandan football.

However, many observers viewed the reversal as a major win for fans and clubs, particularly Vipers president Lawrence Mulindwa, who led the campaign against the new format.

Following the announcement, jubilant supporters took to social media to celebrate Fufa’s decision and pledged to return to the stands to support their teams.

The scrapped format had introduced a three-round structure meant to make the competition faster and more competitive.

It featured a one-leg first round, followed by a home-and-away second phase that split teams into two groups—the top eight and bottom eight.

But several clubs, including Vipers, SC Villa, and NEC, fiercely opposed the change, accusing Fufa of imposing reforms without sufficient consultation and warning that the new system would undermine fair competition.

Since the league’s kickoff under the new structure, reigning champions Vipers had refused to participate, with fans backing their stand until Fufa rescinded the decision.

Fufa now says it will spend the next year engaging stakeholders and educating fans about the proposed reforms before reconsidering any future changes.