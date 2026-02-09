Cheptegei Wins Burj2Burj Half-Marathon

DUBAI; Uganda’s prized long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei won gold at the 2026 Burj2Burj Half Marathon in Dubai city.

Cheptegei clocked 59 minutes, 26 seconds and 2 microseconds to complete the 21KM, Kenyan Nicholas Kipkorir was second with 59 minute, 28 seconds and 3 microseconds.

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu completed the podium after an equally impressive run, finishing third in 59:30, only four seconds behind the winner in a tightly packed top three.

Another Kenyan, Enos Kipruto finished fourth (1:00:03) whilst Ethiopian Lulu Negera completed the top five (1:00:04).

Kenyan Irine Chepet Cheptai was the most outstanding female with a time of 1:06:57.

‎Cheptegei’s triumph adds another major road racing milestone to his decorated career, which already includes multiple world titles on the track and a reputation as one of the finest distance runners of his generation.

“I am trusting the process, and this win means a lot to me. I have to keep the dream alive as I look forward to my next marathon race” Cheptegei remarked.

The 2026 Burj2Burj Half Marathon is one event that is shaping up Cheptegei for the upcoming London Marathon due on 26th April.

Another Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo will also race at the London Marathon.