Masindi Woman MP Florence Asiimwe Joins Race for Speaker

MASINDI; Masindi District Woman Member of Parliament Florence Asiimwe Akiiki has declared her intention to contest for the position of Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament, becoming the sixth contender in the growing race for the country’s top legislative seat.

A member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Dr. Asiimwe made the declaration on 25 february 2026

She argues that the institution is currently facing credibility challenges and requires firm, transparent leadership to rebuild confidence among Ugandans.

Speaking about her bid, Asiimwe emphasized that her focus will be on strengthening accountability, promoting unity among legislators, and safeguarding the independence of Parliament.

She maintains that the Speaker’s office must uphold high standards of professionalism and ensure that the House effectively executes its oversight, representation, and legislative roles.

With her entry, the number of aspirants seeking to lead the 12th Parliament now stands at six, setting the stage for a competitive contest ahead of the election of the Speaker when the new Parliament convenes.

The race continues to attract attention within political circles, as candidates outline their visions for reforming and repositioning Parliament at a time when calls for transparency and institutional strengthening remain high on the national agenda.