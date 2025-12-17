FDC candidate Ariho Nasasira withdraws from Rujumbura Parliamentary race, joins NRM

RUKUNGIRI; The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) parliamentary candidate for Rujumbura County in Rukungiri district, Ariho Nasasira, has officially withdrawn from next month’s general elections in support of the NRM flag bearer.

According to Nasasira, he tendered his withdrawal from the race for Rujumbura Parliamentary seat choosing to back the NRM flag bearer, Hon. Maj. Gen. Jim Katugugu Muhwezi.

Ariho stated that the choice was decided after he realized that his manifesto and that of Hon. Jim Muhwezi will benefit their constituents.

He requested Hon. Jim to ensure that Rujumbura County receives improved services as indicated in his manifesto.

Mr. Kokunda Julius the staunch supporter of NRM and Hon. Jim Muhwezi, who mediated the withdrawal process, welcomed the move.

Kokunda assured Nasasira that his concerns will be addressed for the development of Rujumbura County and Rukungiri district at large.

NRM flag bearer for Rujumbura Constituency Hon. Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi expressed gratitude to Ariho Nasasira for deciding to support him and also thanked Kokunda for guiding the mediation process.

The development comes days after three other independent candidates who were fully nominated by Uganda’s electoral Commission withdrew from the race in favor of NRM’s Hon. Jim Katugugu Muhwezi.

These are Hon. Paddy John Rukambirizi, Anaclet Amanya and Hebert Magezi.

They joined other candidates who contested with Hon. Jim Muhwezi in NRM Primaries but later decided to back him. These are Hon. Frank Arinitwe Rukanirwa, Ambroz Kibuuka, Fred Birimuye, Musiime Obadiah and Kwesiga Rogers.

Currently, Hon. Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi, the Minister for Security is in his Constituency campaigning ahead of 2026 general elections.

Addressing rally yesterday Monday in Kyaruyenje Parish Buhunga Sub County specifically in Kikunika, Omukarangara, Junction, Omuritano and Omukidandari trading centers, Jim Muhwezi stated that since these are the main issues affecting his residents, he plans to ensure that all of the communities in his constituency have access to water and power before he retires from politics.

Muhwezi added by urging residents of Rukungiri and Rujumbura as a whole to back President Museveni in the upcoming general elections in order to maintain progress.