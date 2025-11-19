Kikuube LC5 Race Narrows as Samuel Muganzi Withdraws, Backs NRM Flag Bearer Banura

KIKUUBE; Kikuube District, LC5 Chairperson Aspirant Samuel Muganzi has withdrawn from the race, Muganzi who was contesting as an independent after losing the NRM primaries, submitted his withdrawal notice to the Kikuube District Elections Office.

The race for the district Chairperson has now remained with only two aspirants that include Peter Banura the NRM flag bearer and the National Unity platform Candidate Fenekansi Tinkamanyire.

Muganzi is among the people who participated in the NRM Party primaries and lost the election but had returned to the race as an independent candidate.

While speaking to reporters last evening in Hoima City, Muganzi noted that he has decided to withdraw his candidature for the good of the National Resistance Movement Party NRM.

He has promised to support the official NRM Party flag bearer Peter Banura so that he wins the general elections.

Muganzi adds that he has responded to the call of the National Party Chairperson President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who has been advising independents who lost the NRM primaries to step aside in favor of the party’s flag bears.

Before joining Politics in 2025, Muganzi has resigned his government job as a town clerk for Buhimba town council in Kikuube district.

Incumbent Peter Banura, also NRM flag bearer said this is a big boost to him and the party, saying the presence of an independent NRM leaning was going to divide the party support thus giving chance to opposition to compete.

“Now that my main contender is out of the race, NRM is assured of this win, I’m looking forward to seeing Muganzi join me on the rallies and ask his supporters to vote for me” he said