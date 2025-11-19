UPDF Launches 45th Tarehe Sita Celebrations

KAMPALA; The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have officially launched the 45th Tarehe Sita celebrations at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala, in a ceremony officiated by former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi.

This year’s celebrations will be held in the Kigezi subregion, with Kabale District as the host. While unveiling the program, Mbabazi delivered a rarely told historical account detailing how the commemoration date shifted from 5th February to 6th February—the day the NRA fighters launched the attack on Kabamba Barracks in 1981, marking the start of the liberation struggle.

The launch ceremony drew ministers, army officers, Members of Parliament, technocrats, commissioners, and a delegation from Kigezi.

Mbabazi expressed gratitude for being entrusted with the responsibility of launching the 45th anniversary activities. He emphasized that Tarehe Sita is not merely a date but a powerful symbol of resilience and sacrifice, honouring the young men and women who risked their lives to rebuild Uganda.

He recounted how President Yoweri Museveni personally visited him years ago to explain the importance of aligning the commemoration with the exact day the armed struggle began, hence the shift to 6th February.

State Minister for Veteran Affairs, Hon. Huda Abason Oleru, paid tribute to the liberation fighters, noting that Uganda’s socio-economic and political progress is anchored in the peace and stability secured by the armed forces.

Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding, reflected on the theme of this year’s celebrations, which focuses on safeguarding national gains. Drawing from scripture, he underscored the UPDF’s duty to enlighten citizens about the progress achieved: “Lead out those who have eyes but are blind, who have ears but are deaf.”

Guest speaker Prof. Ezra Suruma commended Kabale for hosting the national celebrations but expressed concern over the subhuman living conditions facing many residents in Kigezi. He cited challenges such as food insecurity and poor sanitation, urging government institutions to act decisively to uplift vulnerable communities across Uganda.

Kabale Municipality MP Hon. Nicholas Kamara Kajwengye said Tarehe Sita offers the UPDF an opportunity to extend essential services to the people of Kigezi. He noted that activities will include constructing health facilities, rehabilitating bridges, offering free medical services, and conducting other community outreach initiatives.

As preparations intensify for the 45th Tarehe Sita celebrations, leaders and military officials continue to highlight the day’s historical significance, honour the sacrifices that shaped Uganda’s present, and reaffirm the collective responsibility to improve the well-being of citizens nationwide.