UPDF Launches 45th Tarehe Sita Celebrations in Rukungiri

RUKUNGIRI; The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officially launched the 45th Tarehe Sita celebrations in Rukungiri District, marking the start of a series of activities to commemorate the nation’s liberation struggle and honor the heroes who laid the foundation for Uganda’s peace and stability.

The launch event, held at Kakonkomo Primary School in Rukungiri Municipality, was presided over by the Minister of Security, Rtd. Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, who applauded the UPDF for its unwavering dedication to serving the people of Uganda.

He paid tribute to Uganda’s liberation heroes including Joseph Bitwari, James Karambuzi, and Bishop Festo Kivengere whose sacrifices laid the foundation for the country’s freedom.

“I want to thank God that I am still alive to witness the fruits we fought for,” he noted. Muhwezi highlighted Uganda’s success in defeating several rebel groups such as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and praised the government for the significant development gains made over the years, including improved road infrastructure in Rukungiri.

The Minister also commended President Yoweri Museveni and the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for steering a disciplined, modern, and people-centered army. He further lauded the district leadership for its continued cooperation with the UPDF to enhance the welfare of local communities.

Gen (Rtd) Kale Kayihura, who accompanied the minister, emphasized the strong bond between the UPDF and civilians, describing it as a pillar of national stability. He applauded the army for upholding its pro-people character.

Brig Gen Justus Rukondo, Commandant of the Oliver Reginald Tambo School of Leadership and Pan Africanism Centre of Excellence in Kaweweta who represented the Joint Staff Political Commissar Maj Gen Henry Masiko explained the significance of Tarehe Sita. The day commemorates the NRA’s first attack on Kabamba on 6 February 1981, marking the beginning of the liberation struggle.

Rukondo highlighted ongoing civil–military cooperation activities in the region, including the construction of a classroom block at Kakonkomo Primary School and a medical waste incinerator at Bugangari Health Centre.

The Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner, Bron Kinkashemeza, praised the UPDF for sustaining peace across the country.

“In Rukungiri, people sleep peacefully even outside without fear. We thank God for those who brought this peace, both living and departed,” he remarked.

The launch event attracted senior UPDF leaders, including Joint Staff Policy and Strategy Maj Gen Don Nabasa, Maj Gen (Rtd) Gavas Mugyenyi, Chief of Staff Air Force Brig Gen David Gonyi, alongside other officers, militants, and hundreds of residents.

The celebrations will continue with a range of activities across the Kigezi sub-region ahead of the national commemoration slated for 6 February.