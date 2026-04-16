Uganda Law Society condemns Blocking of Lawyers in Ggaba Murder Trial

KAMPALA,UGANDA ;The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has issued a formal protest following a series of events at the Ggaba Mobile High Court, where its representatives were allegedly blocked from accessing a presiding judge and forcibly removed from court premises under police guard.

In a protest note dated April 15, 2026, ULS Chief Executive Officer Christine Awori detailed a “gross violation” of legal procedures and the rule of law during the proceedings of Uganda v. Christopher Okello Onyum (Criminal Session Case No. 132 of 2026).

In a letter dated April 15, 2026, ULS Chief Executive Christine Awori addressed senior judicial and prosecutorial authorities, including Chief Justice Flavian Zeija, Principal Judge Jane Frances Abodo, and Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jonathan Muwaganya.

According to the ULS, the Society had filed a human rights enforcement application against the Attorney General through the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS), alleging violations of several constitutional provisions in the conduct of the trial.

The application cites alleged breaches of fair hearing rights, participation, and judicial independence under various constitutional articles, and was filed under the Society’s statutory mandate to support the administration of justice.

However, the ULS claims its representatives were blocked from accessing the presiding judge and participating in the proceedings.