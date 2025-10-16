High Court blocks Uganda Law Society AGM As Dispute Over Council Legality Deepens

KAMPALA- The High Court has temporarily barred the Uganda Law Society (ULS) from holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for October 18, 2025, citing unresolved questions about the legality of the current ULS Council.

Justice Bernard Namanya’s injunction order comes barely 24 hours after the High Court trashed ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde’s bid to stay his two-year prison sentence for contempt of court – adding double trouble for the legal fraternity.

In his restraining orders, Judge Namanya said ULS, its members, and officials must abandon any idea of convening the AGM at Imperial Resort Beach Hotel, Entebbe, or at any other venue, physically or electronically, until the matter is finally determined or until further court orders.

“A temporary injunction is hereby issued restraining the Uganda Law Society, its members and any of its officials from convening and holding an Annual General Meeting … until the final determination of Miscellaneous Cause No. 267 of 2025 or until further orders of the court,” the judge ordered.

The injunction also prohibits the ULS from implementing any resolutions from a previous General Meeting held on September 17, 2025, at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala, until the court resolves the pending case.

Judge Namanya added that “the costs of this application shall abide by the outcome of Miscellaneous Cause No. 267 of 2025.”

The court action comes amid ongoing disputes regarding the legitimacy of the current ULS Council, which has been challenged in Civil Appeal No. 98 of 2025.

The appeal questions a prior High Court decision by Justice Musa Ssekaana that declared the ULS Council unlawfully constituted.

Legal experts say the ruling underscores the importance of ensuring that professional bodies operate within legal frameworks and that any elections or resolutions are conducted by legitimately constituted leadership.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 20, 2025, when the High Court will continue to examine the issues surrounding the council’s composition and the legality of the ULS’ activities.

The decision comes just a month after ULS failed to convene an AGM at which the election of its executive was slated to take place, with members voting to extending the tenure of office by six months.

The current ULS executive has been living in turmoil despite pulling off some of the best activities such as the Back On Track events and lectures. ULS president Isaac Ssemakadde fled to exile earlier this year when Judge Ssekaana served him with a two-year jail term for contempt of court.