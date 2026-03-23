Uganda Law Society Sues Govt over illegal siege on Bobi Wine’s Home

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has dragged the government to court over what it describes as an unlawful military-style siege on the home of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the leader of the National Unity Platform.

In a case filed on 16 March at the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kasangati, the lawyers’ body accuses state security agencies of surrounding Kyagulanyi’s residence with armed personnel and using drone surveillance, actions it says violate fundamental rights.

According to ULS, the heavy security presence has restricted movement and access to the home, raising concerns about violations of constitutional rights, including personal liberty and freedom of movement.

The lawsuit, in which the Attorney General of Uganda is listed as the respondent, argues that the heavy security presence has effectively restricted movement and interfered with the privacy of Kyagulanyi’s family.

According to court documents, an affidavit by ULS Vice President Anthony Asiimwe includes testimony from Kyagulanyi’s wife, Barbara Kyagulanyi. She reportedly detailed repeated drone flyovers, heavy night-time security presence, and attempts by security personnel to access their property without consent incidents she says have caused fear and distress.