UCC Urges Telecoms to Reduce Pole Duplication, tightens fibre installation rules

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has directed telecommunications operators to streamline infrastructure deployment following growing concerns over the duplication of utility poles and uncoordinated fibre installations, particularly in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

In a public notice issued Monday, the regulator said the increasing clutter of poles and fibre cables has created safety risks, disrupted urban planning, and undermined the aesthetic appeal of urban areas.

To address the problem, UCC introduced a new Framework for Optical Fibre Installation, Maintenance, Protection and Disposal, which took effect on January 1, 2026.

The framework requires telecom operators to obtain prior approval for fibre deployment plans before installation, a move aimed at ensuring coordinated and efficient rollout of telecommunications infrastructure.

The Commission said the directive targets long-standing challenges where multiple service providers install parallel infrastructure along the same routes, causing congestion, duplication, and higher maintenance risks.

UCC emphasized stronger collaboration with local governments, noting that telecom infrastructure must be integrated into broader urban planning processes, including road construction and other civil works.

“Telecommunications infrastructure must be appropriately integrated into development planning to avoid conflicts and damage,” the Commission said in the notice.

Operators are also encouraged to adopt underground fibre deployment where possible to enhance safety and reduce visual clutter in urban centres.

However, UCC cautioned that civil works must be undertaken carefully to avoid damaging existing fibre networks, warning that such disruptions can significantly affect service delivery and network quality.

The regulator said it will work closely with government agencies, local authorities, and private operators to enforce compliance and ensure a more organized and future-ready telecommunications network.

The move comes amid rapid expansion of internet and data services in Uganda, driven by increasing smartphone usage, digital financial services, streaming services, and government digitalization programs such as e-government platforms and digital tax systems.

Since the liberalization of Uganda’s telecom sector in the late 1990s and early 2000s, operators such as MTN Uganda, Airtel Uganda, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies have expanded fibre networks across major towns and cities to support high-speed internet and data services.

However, uncoordinated rollout has been a persistent challenge, as each provider historically sought to own and control its physical infrastructure to maintain service quality and competitive advantage.

This has resulted in “overbuild,” where multiple companies install separate poles and fibre cables along the same streets, particularly in high-income and commercial areas where demand for fibre internet is highest.

Operators have further been encouraged to adopt underground fibre deployment where possible. UCC said this approach would not only enhance public safety but also help preserve the aesthetic value of urban environments.

At the same time, the regulator warned contractors and developers to exercise caution during construction activities to avoid damaging existing telecom infrastructure, which can significantly affect service availability and quality.