Police arrest four over Kampala–Masaka highway snatching

WAKISO; Police in Nsangi have arrested four suspects linked to a wave of phone and bag snatching along the Kampala–Masaka Highway, especially in the Busega–Kyengera swamp stretch.

The arrests follow a robbery reported on 17 March 2026 at Kyengera Police Station by a businesswoman from Namagoma Kisozi in Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District. She told police that thugs stole her laptop bag containing Shs5.34 million, two smartphones worth Shs1.3 million, and her National Identity Card.

Acting on intelligence, a police task team conducted an operation on 20 March 2026 targeting suspected hideouts in the Busega swamp. The operation led to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of 22 mobile phones 20 iPhones and two Tecno devices from a makeshift structure in the swamp.