Police arrest 78 suspects over traffic jam robberies on Northern Bypass

KAMPALA,UGANDA; At least 78 suspected thugs have been arrested in connection with a wave of robberies targeting motorists along the Kampala Northern Bypass.

The police say heavy traffic caused by ongoing road maintenance on the Namungoona–Bwaise section has created opportunities for criminals. The ministry of Works and Transport began repairs on the stretch in February, closing part of the dual carriageway and triggering long traffic jams.

Motorists have since reported being stuck for hours between Busega and Bwaise, a situation authorities say has been exploited by gangs that attack vehicles, smash windows and steal valuables.

In one of the incidents, a businesswoman from Namagoma Kisozi was robbed in Busega. The attackers reportedly took a laptop bag containing Shs 5.34 million, two mobile phones valued at Shs 1.3 million and her identification documents.

Police later arrested four suspects – John Muwesi, 33, Saka Mbazanyi, 25, Stephen Kabuka, 23, and a 17-year-old in connection with the robbery. Officers also recovered 20 iPhones and two Tecno phones from a makeshift structure in the Lubigi swamp.

Another victim, Joseph Musana, said attackers often target vehicles trapped in traffic, smashing windows and threatening occupants.

“Two men smashed our car windows, threatening us with sharp objects. I told my daughter to hand over her bag and phone. They escaped into the Lubigi swamp. In just 10 minutes, several vehicles were attacked,” Musana said.

Deputy police spokesperson Diana Nandawula confirmed the arrests, saying more than 70 suspects were picked up over the weekend following complaints from motorists using the Bwaise–Busega stretch and Masanafu area.

“Complaints were pouring in about daily attacks by thugs between Bwaise and Busega. Over 70 suspects are detained at Natete police station. Screening is underway before they are taken to court,” Nandawula said.

She added that operations have also been extended to the Busega–Kyengera swamp along the Kampala–Masaka road, where similar groups are believed to be operating. Authorities said investigations are ongoing to identify additional suspects and recover stolen property.

Last year, five people were killed by thugs along the Northern Bypass, prompting joint police and military operations that led to more than 300 arrests. Many of the suspects were later released on bail or after serving short sentences, with some reportedly returning to criminal activity.