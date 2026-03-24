Security Vacate Bobi Wine’s Magere Home

KAMPALA,UGANDA; Ugandan security forces have Vacated from opposition leader Bobi Wine’s residence in Magere on March 24, 2026, ending a two-month siege that began after the disputed January 15 presidential election, during which access was heavily restricted.



Police had justified the deployment as a preventive measure for peace and security, but the sudden vacating without explanation has sparked speculation of secret negotiations between Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform and the government, coinciding with a recent lawsuit by the Uganda Law Society challenging the siege’s legality.



The once heavily guarded residence was free of security presence, and local residents confirmed that the last security vehicles left the area early Tuesday morning.



The withdrawal directly contradicts the position police commanders presented before a parliamentary committee only weeks ago, where they insisted the heavy deployment around Bobi Wine’s home was purely “for security purposes” to protect the premises and prevent any breach of peace.