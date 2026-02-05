KCCA Gives Vendors Two-Week Ultimatum to Vacate Kampala Streets

KAMPALA; The government, through the Ministry of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Minsa Kabanda, said investigations show that congestion in Kampala has worsened, largely due to people migrating from rural areas during election periods and engaging in street vending along major roads.

“For years, KCCA and city leaders have tried to remove vendors operating along roads leading into and out of Kampala, with little success,” Kabanda said during a press conference attended by vendor representatives.

He added that enforcement will begin immediately, targeting illegal taxi and boda boda operators as well as street vendors selling goods on city roads.

She explained that enforcement had been moderated over the past months to allow peaceful political participation, but noted that the grace period has ended and the city must now function normally.

“Street vending and hawking on roads, walkways, drainage channels, junctions and road reserves is illegal and will not be tolerated. Illegal boda boda stages are also abolished with immediate effect,” she said.

Kabanda added that the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has already issued notices and is now giving a final warning to illegal operators.

“KCCA has in the past few days issued notifications and now we are issuing a final notice to illegal operators to vacate prohibited areas voluntarily within 14 days. Going forward, joint enforcement teams comprising KCCA, Police, and other sister security agencies will commence full clearance operations across the city. Enforcement will be automatic and zero tolerant with no engagement or negotiation with anyone.”

She warned that anyone who resumes illegal trading after eviction will face arrest and prosecution.

“Any goods found trading illegally will be confiscated as provided by law. Any enforcement officer found soliciting bribes or aiding illegality will face disciplinary action and prosecution,” Kabanda said.

The minister also cautioned political leaders against interfering with or sabotaging the enforcement operations.

Meanwhile, KCCA Deputy Executive Director, Mr Benon Moses Kigenyi, said the authority has identified alternative trading spaces within city markets.

He revealed that out of 15 KCCA-owned markets, nine markets with a total of 2,520 workspaces have been identified across all divisions in Kampala and can accommodate street vendors.

Kigenyi also announced that the popular Sunday Market will soon return, with Allen Road, Johnstone Street, and Wilson Road proposed as hosting areas.

“The market shall operate from 7:30am to 6pm to allow for evening cleaning and normalcy on the streets for Monday business,” Kigenyi said.

He added that vendors participating in the Sunday Market may be required to pay a modest fee to cater for services such as sanitation and cleaning of workspaces.