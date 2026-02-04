NWSC’s new board tasked to focus on innovation, climate resilience

KAMPALA; A new Board of directors for the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) was inaugurated with a call on the members/leadership to prioritize innovation and climate resilience to meet national development goals.

The Minister of State for Water and Environment, Betty Anywar, directed the newly inaugurated Board of Directors of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) to prioritize innovation, climate resilience, and sound governance as Uganda accelerates efforts toward universal access to safe water and sanitation.

She noted that the board’s primary mission is to drive the country toward the goals set in Vision 2040 and the Sustainable Development Goals, which mandate universal access to safe water and sanitation for all Ugandans.

The ceremony, held at the International Resource Centre (IRC) in Bugolobi, marked a strategic transition for the utility as it navigates the pressures of rapid urbanization and climate change.

The new board members include; Prof. Eng. Dr. Henry Mwanaki Alinaitwe, Ms. Annette Akiror, Ms. Jane Aciro, Mr. Robert Wambedde, Mr. Peter Rwakifaari Kibondo, Mrs. Mariam Mutalaga and Eng. John Twinomujuni. They join Prof. Eng Dr. Badru Kiggundu, Rt. Hon Daniel Kidega and Lay Canon. Kasya Josephine.

Anywar praised the outgoing board members Racheal Kiconco Mbabazi, Sarah Onyiru, Rtd. Col. Stephen Basaliza, and Mr. George Runge for establishing a solid foundation.

The minister urged the board to embrace new technologies and cost-effective solutions to expand service coverage affordably, while aligning the corporation’s strategy with Vision 2040 and the Sustainable Development Goals, which commit Uganda to universal access to water and sanitation.

She further emphasized strict adherence to government performance standards, prudent financial management, and the protection of water sources from pollution and encroachment. Climate resilience, she added, must be embedded in all infrastructure planning, including the protection of wetlands and catchment areas.

She also called for a strategic focus on expanding infrastructure to underserved areas while intensifying the protection of water sources from pollution and degradation.

The minister also highlighted the growing threat of climate change tasking the board to champion environmental stewardship by integrating resilience and wetland protection into the corporation’s infrastructure strategies.

Board chairman Eng. Kiggundu presented a performance brief covering 2020 to 2025, detailing a period of robust expansion despite the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that under his leadership, the utility’s asset base increased tremendously. Kiggundu reported that total water connections grew by 39 percent to reach over 1 million customers, while the number of villages served surged by 54 percent, increasing from 7,192 to 11,088.

Financial indicators also showed growth during Eng. Kiggundu’s tenure, with annual revenue collections rising 59 percent to 620 billion shillings and profit before depreciation closing the period at 161 billion shillings.

He attributed these gains to the mobilization of 160 billion shillings in financing for major infrastructure, such as the Katosi Drinking Water Treatment Plant and the Nakivubo Wastewater Treatment Plant.

However, he warned that non-revenue water remains high at 34.4 percent due to illegal use, vandalism, and an aging distribution network.

NWSC Managing Director Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha reported that the utility recorded its highest-ever operating surplus of UGX 162 billion in the 2024/25 financial year, up from UGX 142 billion the previous year.

He highlighted major engineering milestones, including the 70-kilometre Karuma–Gulu project, which now supplies River Nile water to Gulu City, and the Kagera Water Project, serving communities in the cattle corridor.

Dr. Mugisha also announced a planned UGX 660 billion investment programme, jointly financed by the Government of Uganda and NWSC, aimed at extending water and sanitation services across the country.

To sustain this momentum, the utility is prioritizing competence-based training and increasing investment in service delivery research and development. Mugisha emphasized that these internal improvements, coupled with strengthened collaboration with international and local partners, are essential for accelerating the goal of universal water access.

The inauguration was witnessed by High Court Justice Paul Gadenya Wolimbwa.