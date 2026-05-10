100 Students Join Equity Leaders Program

KAMPALA,UGANDA; Equity Bank Uganda has commissioned 100 students into the fifth cohort of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP), bringing the total number of scholars supported since the program’s launch in Uganda in 2022 to 512.

The bank also celebrated the graduation of 81 scholars from the inaugural 2022 cohort, who completed studies in disciplines including Engineering, Statistics, and Law at various universities across the country.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda, Gift Shoko, said the program is designed to nurture future leaders through mentorship, leadership training, and exposure to global opportunities.

“Through the Equity Leaders Program, we are supporting academic excellence while nurturing leaders who will drive innovation, integrity, and sustainable growth for Uganda,” he said.

Director of Operations at Equity Group Foundation, Dr Joanne Korir, said the program equips scholars with critical thinking, leadership, and life skills while exposing them to the corporate world and preparing them to contribute to socio-economic transformation.

Catherine Psomgen, Director of Public Sector and Social Investment at Equity Bank Uganda, noted that the initiative goes beyond academic excellence by providing mentorship, leadership training, and practical experiences that prepare students for life beyond school.

One of the graduating scholars, Victor Nuwaga, described the program as life-changing, saying it provided mentorship, confidence, and a strong network of peers.

Another scholar, Christabel Nabukenya Babirye, encouraged fellow students to use the opportunities provided to create a positive impact in their communities.

The Guest of Honour and Commissioner for Library, E-Learning and Information Technology, Dr Patrick Muinda, commended Equity Bank Uganda for investing in young talent and urged scholars to use education to create meaningful change in society.

Sam Bwaya, a Board Director at Equity Group Foundation, challenged scholars to uphold discipline, integrity, and excellence, noting that they are ambassadors of the program’s values.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Equity Group Chief Executive Officer Dr James Mwangi, Non-Executive Board Director of Equity Bank Uganda, Henry Rugaamba, emphasized that opportunity and mentorship enable young people to achieve their full potential regardless of their background.

The Equity Leaders Program, implemented by Equity Group Foundation across Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and Democratic Republic of the Congo, supports top-performing secondary school graduates through paid internships, mentorship, leadership training, university counseling, and networking opportunities.

Some scholars have secured fully funded scholarships to international institutions including Harvard University, New York University, and University of Waterloo.