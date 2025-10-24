Pupils Thrilled As Equity Bank Hands Over Bus to Nabumali Boarding Primary School

MBALE; It was jubilation and a mood of joyousness at Nabumali Boarding Primary School in Mbale on Thursday 23 October 2025 when Equity bank Uganda delivered to the school its very first Bus.

Everything was set, to welcome the officials of the Bank, local leaders who included the District Education Officer Mr. Paddy Khaukha, area Mayor Mr. Moses Kutoi and Reverend Eridad Milton Shissa, the Diocesan Secretary, Mbale Diocese among others.

The function kicked off as early as 9:00m at the Equity Bank Mbale Branch offices with a flag off of the bus and then later headed to the school, where guests were welcomed by student performances in poetry and dance.

It was evident from the excitement even from the village dwellers what this bus means to them and the changes that it will bring in the years to come.

Nabumali Boarding Primary School acquired the bus through Equity Bank’s Asset Financing facility. Asset Financing is a financial solution that allows individuals, schools, and businesses acquire assets such as; vehicles, machinery, or equipment without having to pay the full cost upfront.

In this particular case, “Nabumali Boarding Primary School, paid 20% of the total cost of the bus, then Equity Bank paid the 80%.

The school will then pay back that money with in a period of nine school terms which is an equivalent of three years.” Nakhasanga Ronald Sam, Regional Manager Eastern Equity Bank explained during the handover.

The move celebrates the bank’s commitment to empowering education and supporting communities to achieve their goals.

Transportation of students to various Academic functions has been a challenge to the school for years as well moving other officials and staff members.

Such bold interchanges by institutions with Equity’s support have eased on this and many other transport challenges as the Head Teacher, Beatrice Katami Wachaya explained, “This bus is not just for the school but also for the community, it will and has already started supporting us. As educators we don’t just teach but we aim at creating a difference in community’s and this is one of such ways.”

Nabumali Primary Boarding School is one of the oldest Primary schools in Bugisu subregion, founded by the missionaries in 1975 and now partly own by the Church of Uganda and the government.

It is the only Boarding primary school under the Universal Primary Education in the subregion.