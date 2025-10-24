2026 elections: 113 Aspirants nominated for 10 Kampala MP slots

KAMPALA; The Electoral Commission (EC) has on Thursday concluded the two-day nomination exercise for parliamentary aspirants in Kampala, confirming a total of 113 candidates who will contest for the city’s 10 parliamentary seats in the upcoming 2026 general elections.

According to the Kampala Returning Officer, Rashid Hasakya, the nominations, which began on Wednesday and closed Thursday evening, attracted a large number of contenders seeking to represent the capital’s diverse constituencies.

“By close of today, we had nominated 67 candidates, and when added to yesterday’s total, the number stands at 113,” Hasakya told journalists shortly after concluding the process at the EC offices in Ntinda.

The nominations covered all ten constituencies across Kampala’s five divisions. Makindye East recorded the highest number of aspirants with 22, followed by Kampala Central with 15, Makindye West with 13, Kawempe South and Nakawa East with 12 each. Others include Rubaga North (10), Rubaga South (9), Nakawa West (8), Makindye West (8), and Kawempe N Additionally, seven candidates were nominated for the Kampala District Woman Member of Parliament seat.

Hasakya noted that the EC is finalising a detailed breakdown of aspirants by political party and independents, which will be released soon. He also reminded candidates who have not yet submitted their tentative campaign programmes to do so by Monday, after which the Commission will harmonize schedules to prevent clashes.

“Campaigns for parliamentary candidates will officially begin on November 12, 2025, and close on January 12, 2026,” he said.

The Kampala Central constituency is expected to witness one of the fiercest battles of the season, featuring several political heavyweights. Among the frontrunners is Minister for Kampala Minsa Kabanda, who was nominated on the NRM ticket. She faces stiff competition from David Lewis Rubongoya, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary-General, who seeks to capitalize on his party’s strong support in the capital.

“My focus will be on giving the people of Kampala a representative who listens to them, not one who speaks for the powerful,” said Rubongoya.

Kabanda, on her part, pledged to consolidate ongoing government initiatives in the city, saying her re-election “will ensure continuity and improved service delivery.”

Makindye East drew the highest number of candidates 22 all seeking to unseat incumbent Derrick Nyeko of NUP. The crowded field reflects the constituency’s political vibrancy and competitiveness.

The Kawempe North contest is shaping up as a high-stakes rematch between NUP’s Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola and NRM’s Faridah Nambi Kigongo.

A known opposition stronghold, the constituency remains a key battleground for both parties.

“Kawempe deserves better health facilities and better roads. That’s what I’m offering,” said Kigongo.

Nalukoola, whose earlier by-election victory was nullified, expressed confidence in regaining the seat: “The people gave me a mandate, and I’m confident they will renew it.”

Both Nakawa East and Nakawa West feature a blend of seasoned politicians and emerging figures. Former MPs Michael Kabaziguruka and Fred Muwema are among those attempting political comebacks, while newcomers are pledging to focus on transparency and better service delivery.

The Kampala nominations formed part of a nationwide exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission between October 22 and 23. The process unfolded peacefully, with police maintaining tight but calm security as supporters cheered, sang, and waved party flags in celebration of their candidates.

By Thursday evening, EC officials were seen packing up nomination materials, marking the official close of the exercise in Kampala.

“We are satisfied with how the process went. The candidates were cooperative, and there were no major incidents,” saidHasakya.

He urged all aspirants to conduct peaceful, issue-based campaigns and adhere to the harmonised schedule.

“We encourage all candidates to engage peacefully and follow the harmonised campaign programme. The Electoral Commission will continue to guide them throughout the process,” he emphasised.

With nominations concluded, Kampala now braces for a heated campaign season. Political analysts note that the capital remains the heartbeat of Uganda’s political landscape, with its outcomes often reflecting national sentiments and trends.

As campaigns officially kick off next month, the spotlight will firmly be on Kampala — where political giants and grassroots voices alike will vie to shape the city’s representation in the next Parliament.