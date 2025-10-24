Bishop Wamika to be Buried Inside Jinja Cathedral

JINJA; Jinja Catholic Diocese has officially announced burial arrangements for their fallen Bishop, Rt. Rev. Charles Martin Wamika, who passed away on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 72.

According to the organising committee led by Diocesan Chancellor Rev. Fr. Gerald Muto, Bishop Wamika will be laid to rest on Tuesday, October 28, inside St. Joseph Cathedral, Rubaga Parish in Jinja City in keeping with Catholic tradition that bishops who die while serving are interred within the church they shepherded.

“He is the first bishop to be buried inside the Cathedral Church because when the first bishop, Joseph Willigers, died in the Netherlands, he chose to be buried in his homeland,” said Fr. Muto, referring to the late Bishop Joseph Willigers, founder of Jinja Diocese, who died in 2012.

The Diocese outlined a detailed programme for the late Bishop’s final journey.

On Friday, October 24, a requiem mass will be held at Lubaga Cathedral in Kampala, presided over by Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere. Thereafter the body will be taken to Nyangole Cathedral in Tororo Diocese for a night vigil.

On Saturday, October 25, the body will be moved to Budaka, his home parish for another vigil before proceeding to Iganga Parish and Minor Seminary for prayers and viewing.

On Monday, October 27, the body will arrive at Rubaga Cathedral in Jinja City, by midday for mass and overnight vigil. Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 28, inside the cathedral.

Fr. Muto described the late bishop as a humble and devoted servant of God whose life was defined by simplicity and compassion.

“He never lived a luxurious or expensive life but dedicated his entire life to serving and helping people know and love God. He especially loved children and always shared sweets with them,” he said.

Bishop Wamika’s legacy is visible throughout the Busoga sub-region, where he oversaw significant growth in the Catholic faith. When he assumed leadership of the Jinja Diocese in 2010, there were 21 parishes.

Under his stewardship, the number more than doubled to 44. He also initiated major projects, including the St. Gonzaga Gonza Minor Seminary in Iganga, which is still under construction, and the Uganda Martyrs Hospital at Rubaga Cathedral, which he announced during the 2023 Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations that Jinja Diocese led.

“The achievements of a priest are often invisible, but Bishop Wamika’s work can be seen and felt in every corner of Busoga,” Fr. Muto added.

Born on August 12, 1953, in Namengo, Budaka Parish in present-day Tororo Archdiocese, Charles Martin Wamika pursued his philosophical and theological studies at St. Peter’s Claver College, St. Pius X Minor Seminary (Nagongera), and Uganda Martyrs National Major Seminaries in Alokolum and Ggaba.

He was ordained a priest on September 22, 1979, and later appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Tororo Archdiocese on October 18, 1993, before being consecrated on February 19, 1994. In March 2010, he was appointed Bishop of Jinja Diocese by Pope Benedict XVI, succeeding Bishop Willigers.

Throughout his 46 years of priesthood and 31 years as bishop, Wamika was known for his commitment to peace, humility, and advocacy for the underprivileged.

Speaking during the 2023 Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations, Bishop Wamika urged Christians to live their faith openly and courageously.

“Many Catholics today are afraid of expressing their faith. If you do not share your faith, it will slowly die. Do small things in a great way. Do the obvious in a unique way. With faith, there is no joking.,” he said, presiding over the celebrations at Namugongo.

His words, now widely shared in the wake of his passing, reflect the enduring spiritual message he championed throughout his ministry.

Condolences and tributes have flooded in from across Uganda and beyond.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope IV, expressed his grief in a message posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Rt. Rev. Charles Martin Wamika, Bishop of the Diocese of Jinja. A man of immense grace, wisdom, and unwavering dedication — his legacy will forever endure in the lives he impacted and the faith he fortified. His passing leaves an immense void not only within the Uganda Catholic Church but also across the nation.”

As preparations continue for his burial, the faithful of Jinja Diocese and the entire Catholic community in Uganda mourn the loss of a man many describe as a shepherd who led with humility, courage, and unwavering faith.