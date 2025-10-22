Jinja Catholic Bishop Charles Martin Wamika dies at 72

JINJA;The Bishop of the Diocese of Jinja, the Rt Rev Charles Martin Wamika, has passed on today, Wednesday, October 22.

Bishop Wamika, 72, had taken ill for a while. He died at 4pm, according to the Diocesan Chancellor, Fr Gerald Muto, in a notice addressed to clergy, religious men and women, and lay faithful of the Diocese.

Fr Muto did not reveal the cause of Wamika’s death.

Bishop Wamika, widely respected for his spiritual leadership and pastoral care, had served as the shepherd of the Jinja Diocese since his consecration in 2008.

Born on August 12, 1953, in Namengo near Budaka Parish in the present Tororo Archdiocese, Bishop Wamika was ordained a priest on September 22, 1979.

He pursued his philosophical studies at St. Peter’s Claver College and Saint Pius X Minor Seminary in Nagongera, followed by theological studies at the Uganda Martyrs National Major Seminary in Alokolum and Ggaba National Major Seminary in Kampala.

On October 18, 1993, Bishop Wamika was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Tororo and consecrated on February 19, 1994.

He served in this capacity until March 2, 2010, when he was appointed as the Bishop of Jinja Diocese by Pope Benedict XVI, succeeding Bishop Joseph Bernard Louis Willigers, who had retired after 43 years of service.

Known for his humility, commitment to peace, and advocacy for the underprivileged, Bishop Wamika played a pivotal role in strengthening the Catholic Church’s presence in Eastern Uganda.

In a 2023 address during the Martyrs’ Day celebrations, he urged Catholics to emulate the commitment and dedication of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives due to their unwavering faith

He was instrumental in expanding diocesan programs in health, education, and community outreach, leaving a lasting legacy among clergy and laity alike.

The Diocese of Jinja has not yet announced the funeral program but invited all clergy, religious members, and the faithful to keep Bishop Wamika in their prayers.

The diocese described his passing as a profound loss to the church and the wider community, while expressing hope in the Christian belief of resurrection.