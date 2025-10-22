Another tragic crash hits Kiryandongo, claims four

KIRYANDONGO – Another road crash has been reported in Kiryandongo District, just hours after the devastating bus accident that claimed at least 46 lives along the Kampala–Gulu Highway at Kitaleeba Village.

Preliminary reports indicate that a speeding vehicle lost control and rammed into other motorists along the busy highway. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and evacuated the injured to nearby health facilities.

The fresh crash occurred near Mukwano Gate, almost at the same black spot where the earlier tragedy happened. Police have confirmed four new fatalities, with several others injured.

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding commuter taxi heading toward Kampala reportedly lost control and rammed into a stationary truck that was part of the cleanup operation following last night’s deadly collision.

The latest accident comes as the Uganda Police Force revised the official death toll from last night’s bus crash to 46, down from the earlier reported 63, following a joint verification exercise with medical authorities.

Traffic Police Spokesperson SP Michael Kananura said the adjustment was made after confirming that some victims initially believed dead were found alive but unconscious.

“We confirm that the total number of fatalities resulting from the tragic road crash along the Kampala–Gulu Highway at Kitaleeba Village stands at 46,” said SP Kananura.